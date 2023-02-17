Beloit elementary school students spread kindness through coffee sleeves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Beloit Elementary School gives back to their community by spreading kindness through a cup of coffee.

About twenty third graders at Todd Elementary School create 300 coffee sleeves for Random Acts of Kindness Day. Blue Collar Coffee, Starbucks and Bushel and Peck’s spent Friday wrapping drinks with decorated sleeves.

“Kind words and stuff to cheer people up and we write like rainbow colors on them,” said third grader Rhi’elle Holmes.

One student says this is her first time doing a project like this but she’s she thankful she gets to make someone’s day.

“If people are walking around in the coffee story and they are feeling bad, they can get coffee and they can find a nice note on it and it will cheer their day up,” said third grader Genevieve Story.

Ande Herbrand of Blue Collar Coffee says they handed out 80 of the sleeves. He says he loves working with kids and this project means a lot to him because his shop spreads kindness year-round through a pay it forward program.

“We were absolutely excited to do this. Anytime we have the ability to work with kids at the coffee shop, we’re incredibly excited about it,” Herbrand said.

The organizer of the project, Whitney Klein, says the kids continue to spread kindness through an inspirational rock garden where people can take a rock with a message they may need to hear that day.

“We do a little more each year. You know, you can take one for inspiration, share one for motivation or come and leave one to help the garden grow and just try to spread some kindness and positivity in the community,” Klein said.

Klein says the goal of the coffee sleeve project is getting the kids involved in their community, especially after the pandemic.

