Avoid the area: Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Westbound traffic is detoured Friday for a rollover accident on U.S. 20 near 11th Street.

Emergency crews are on the scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area while cleanup is underway.

No word yet on the cause of the rollover or any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.