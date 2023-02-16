YWCA Leadership Luncheon in Rockford to feature journalist JuJu Chang

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 43rd Annual Leader Luncheon and Women of Achievement Awards is just weeks away.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Tebala Event Center, the YWCA of Northwestern Illinois will host the longstanding and uplifting event featuring a keynote by critically acclaimed journalist Juju Chang.

Chang is well known for using her voice in broadcast journalism to shed light on gender-based violence, Asian hate crimes and social change.

Table registration is open for full tables of 8 as well as individual tickets based on availability. Funds raised from ticket registrations and donations will support YWCA local programming.

The presentation will include Women of Achievement Awards in several categories. Here’s a list of nominees:

Allison Alexander; Carol Davies; Angela Fellers; Sue Fischer; Carol Francis; Tracy Fults; Courtey Geiger; Liz Gerber; Glasa Gottschalk; Mary Jo Hare; Dody Hollins; Laura Kenyon; Monica Kincaid; Kirstin Krivanc; Megan Rothrock-Magana; Naquita McIntosh; Jocelyn McLaughlin; Tina Peppers; Dr. Kimberly Remidios-Smith; Dr. Lacey Stelle; Dr. Kavitha Subramanian; Anna Taylor; Dr. Rhonda Verzal; and Karen Zussman.

YWCA will also award the Bright Future and the La Voz Latina Scholarships presented by Collins Aerospace.

Register now at https://secure.swell.gives/leaderluncheon/tickets/#/ticket.

