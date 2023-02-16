Rockford mayor calls for action on visa delay

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wait times to receive a visa have become increasingly long, which can negatively impact workers, families, and local manufacturers.

“This really impacts foreign travelers to the United States, but it also impacts short-term business trips as well as regular tourists,” said Rockford mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara is one of 44 mayors who’ve signed a letter asking the U.S. State Department to improve visa processing. Currently, a severe backlog prevents foreign travelers from conducting necessary business.

“If we’re seeing these delays, it can have far-reaching impacts. Probably the biggest impact that we see locally is on some of our manufacturing businesses that are having short-term business visits,” he said..

The mayors urge the state department to lower wait times, increase staffing, and reinstate an executive order to expedite interview appointments for nonimmigrant visa applicants.

