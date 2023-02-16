Rockford mayor calls for action on visa delay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wait times to receive a visa have become increasingly long, which can negatively impact workers, families, and local manufacturers.

“This really impacts foreign travelers to the United States, but it also impacts short-term business trips as well as regular tourists,” said Rockford mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara is one of 44 mayors who’ve signed a letter asking the U.S. State Department to improve visa processing. Currently, a severe backlog prevents foreign travelers from conducting necessary business.

“If we’re seeing these delays, it can have far-reaching impacts. Probably the biggest impact that we see locally is on some of our manufacturing businesses that are having short-term business visits,” he said..

The mayors urge the state department to lower wait times, increase staffing, and reinstate an executive order to expedite interview appointments for nonimmigrant visa applicants.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.