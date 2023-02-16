Rock Falls Freshman makes full-court buzzer-beater against Winnebago to win

Thome makes the shot look easy as he whips it across the court just before the buzzer.
Thome makes the shot look easy as he whips it across the court just before the buzzer.(Jo Thome)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WIFR) - You don’t see shots like this every day!

With his team down by one, Rock Falls Freshman Logan Thome makes a full-court shot to give the Rockets a two-point win over Winnebago in the Freshman/Sophomore game.

The game and video was originally covered by KWQC Sports Director Joey Donia, who reports the video had more than 30,000 views since Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency
Snow emergencies, closings and delays across the stateline Thursday
Drug arrest made
AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation
FIRST ALERT: WINTER STORM TOMORROW
FIRST ALERT: WINTER STORM TOMORROW
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Development begins near Beloit casino site

Latest News

The Vikings took the first game a month ago at home by four points.
NIC-10 boys’ basketball: Knights win thriller over Vikings at the castle
Lutheran takes BNC regular season crown in win vs. Rockford Christian
Lutheran takes BNC regular season crown in win vs. Rockford Christian
Byron, Winnebago girls basketball dominate en route to regional final
Byron, Winnebago girls basketball dominate en route to regional final
Harlem’s Jermarrion Simmons signs to bowl at Rock Valley College
Harlem’s Jermarrion Simmons signs to bowl at Rock Valley College