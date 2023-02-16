Rock Falls Freshman makes full-court buzzer-beater against Winnebago to win

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WIFR) - You don’t see shots like this every day!

With his team down by one, Rock Falls Freshman Logan Thome makes a full-court shot to give the Rockets a two-point win over Winnebago in the Freshman/Sophomore game.

The game and video was originally covered by KWQC Sports Director Joey Donia, who reports the video had more than 30,000 views since Friday.

