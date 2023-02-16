NIC-10 boys’ basketball: Knights win thriller over Vikings at the castle

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There wasn’t an empty seat at Auburn High School Wednesday night as the top two teams in the NIC-10 face off: The Auburn Knights and the Guilford Vikings.

The Vikings took the first game over the Knights 56-52 a month ago at Guilford High School. But Auburn gets their revenge at home against Guilford, the NIC-10 Conference Champions, 59-53.

