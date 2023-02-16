Man charged with aggravated DUI in Rockford fatal crash

Koeing, 32, faces several charges including aggravated DUI involving death and possession of a controlled substance.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 32-year-old Joseph Koeing was arrested Thursday morning after charges were released earlier this month in a fatal car crash.

According to police reports, around 6 p.m. on Friday, January 6, Koeing was driving his pick-up truck near the area of Springfield Avenue and Safford Road in Rockford, when he allegedly crossed the center line and crashed into Melissa Ashby’s car.

Ashby, 24, of Rockford, was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Koeing faces several charges including aggravated DUI involving death and possession of a controlled substance.

He’s currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail and due in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

