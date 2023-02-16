Governor Pritzker praises Rockford in State of State Address

Pritzker delivers State of the State(WIFR)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker shared his vision to improve the lives of residents across Illinois, during his state of the state address in Springfield Wednesday. While the governor laid out a number of priorities, he pointed to Rockford when unveiling his Home Illinois proposal.

“To see success, look no further than Rockford, Illinois,” said Pritzker.

Home Illinois is Pritzker’s plan to invest $50 million dollars in an effort to tackle the housing crisis, as well as cover basic necessities for homeless families in the state. When announcing the proposal, Pritzker credited Rockford for it’s efforts, claiming city leaders’ success in supporting residents who are without a home, is a prime example of how the program can succeed.

“Mayor Tom McNamara and the City of Rockford have engaged in successfully assisting homeless residents in their transition to apartments and helping struggling families avoid eviction from their homes,” said Pritzker. “The state should help other communities do the same by mobilizing every agency and every resource at our disposal, so no Illinoisan is without a home.”

Home Illinois is one of the many goals Pritzker expressed before elected officials in Springfield. The governor also proposed a $75 million dollar increase in funding for the Smart Start Pre-K program, which he says will expand access to preschool for all kids ages three to four across the state.

“We aren’t reaching enough families in these vital infant and toddler years, but Smart Start’s expanded Home Visiting funding will allow us to help even more families,” said Pritzker. His belief is that early education is the beginning to a brighter future. “What we’re really talking about is preparing them for what comes next.”

The governor also called for more affordability when it comes to healthcare and college tuition, along with a handful of other proposals in his budget.

Illinois Republican Senator Dave Syverson responded to Pritzker’s address, criticizing him for increasing spending without finding a way to pay for it. He claims Illinois is on the fast track to higher taxes, and program cuts. In a statement sent to 23 News, Syverson said “His pending proposal for next year seeks to increase permanent spending by $3 billion. That, by any financial measurement, is not sustainable and means Illinois’ working families will be facing a major tax increase very soon.”

