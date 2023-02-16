FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings in effect for most of the Stateline Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve crossed the halfway point of the month of February, which has been a disappointing one for snow enthusiasts, continuing a trend that’s gone on all winter thus far.

Now 15 days into the month, the vast majority of the Stateline has yet to see measurable snow, though we can essentially guarantee that’s about to change Thursday.

As an area of low pressure begins to churn northeastward, snow’s been breaking out across the Central Plains with its sights set on our area early Thursday morning. Current modeling places snowfall in our southwestern communities around 3:00 Thursday morning.

Snow's to begin to our southwest in the predawn hours of Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, snow’s to overspread the remainder of the area, and it’s possible that come sunrise, many spots will have picked up around an inch of snow.

Snow's to become heavier and more widespread the closer we get to sunrise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The peak of this storm, from a snowfall standpoint, is to come somewhere during a 9:00am to 3:00pm window. That’s the period during which we’re to pick up our most significant accumulations. Things appear likely to taper off rather quickly thereafter, and it’s possible we may shut the snow off by dinnertime.

Impacts on Thursday's morning commute are nearly certain to be felt. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow may be at its heaviest around the midway point of Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow is to continue well into the afternoon, but the back edge of the activity will be coming into view. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will come to an end around or shortly after the dinner hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Travel’s likely to be impacted for both the morning and evening commutes Thursday, but the worst conditions will come between late morning and early afternoon. That’s when winds are to ramp up to 30-35mph, which may pose a significant threat for blowing and drifting snow, especially considering this is to be a much drier, more fluffy snow. Our main blowing and drifting concerns will be found on east/west roadways.

Now, to address the elephant in the room, that being accumulation amounts. While this’ll be far from a historic storm from a snowfall standpoint, it’s reasonable for most of our area to expect between 3″ and 7″ of snowfall Thursday, and I wouldn’t at all rule out one or two locations, most likely closest to the Illinois/Wisconsin State Line, picking up 8″ or 9″ of snow. To be clear, those higher range totals will be quite isolated.

The vast majority of us will see between 3" and 7" of snow, though a few spots may see slightly more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Due to the combination of several inches of snow as well as the blowing and drifting, the National Weather Service has gone ahead and upgraded our earlier Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for the vast majority of the Stateline. The two counties excluded from the warning, Lee and DeKalb, have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory. There, accumulations are likely to be considerably lower, though there is at least some risk of some sleet or freezing rain, which could have travel impacts.

As expected, Winter Storm Watches have been upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings over the vast majority of the area. Only Lee and DeKalb Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Several school districts have already made the call to cancel classes Thursday, while the many have held off for the time being. You can always find up-to-the-minute closings on our 23 First Alert Weather App or also on our website.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.