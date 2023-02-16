FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow today with Winter Storm Warnings in place for majority of the viewing area today/tonight. 3 - 6″ and up to 6 - 8″ is a pretty good bet on accumulation before it’s all said and done by 8 - 10 at the latest tonight. Down to 10 tonight with chills as low as 2 below zero. Middle 20′s tomorrow with sunshine then upper 30′s to low 40′s for the weekend with plenty of snow melt.

