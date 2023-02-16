FDA announces push for Naloxone to be available over-the-counter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Naloxone is the sole medication used to reverse the affects of an opioid overdose.
Four months ago counties like Winnebago and Rock County placed vending machines filled with narcan nasal spray in specific locations around their county. Doing this also helps to track which zip codes have seen the most narcan used.
