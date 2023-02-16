Cultural Roots: Tricoci University emphasizes the cultural needs in the hair industry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bills like the C.R.O.W.N Act are ushered into law across the country, creating a respectful and open workplace for people with all varieties of hair.

A lot of popular hairstyles in our society involve braids. In their newest unit, students at the Tricoci University of Beauty Care are learning various braiding styles and techniques and the history behind them.

“It started in Egyptian times, it originates out of Africa. But many other cultures have taken on braiding. So like the Viking cultures, Mesoamerican, Native American,” said Melissa Santillan, Tricoci University Cosmetology educator.

Hair braiding’s roots are deep. In a lot of North American communities, it’s most commonly associated with African Americans. For their culture, it’s a symbol of self-empowerment and pride. Students at Tricoci say they enjoy learning how to braid all styles of hair.

“I would love to be able to do everything, so I’m just more advanced. If someone needs something and someone else can’t do it for them, I would be able to step in and do it for them,” said Jaylin Smith, a student at Tricoci.

Some students say this styling comes naturally to them because they grew up around it.

“It’s a part of my culture. That’s all I’ve known growing up is getting my hair braided all different styles and ways,” said Mariana Veal, another student.

Other members of Tricoci, like Cheyenne Diaz, are grateful they have peers and educators who can show them the ropes.

“It’s not something that I learned growing up too so seeing the other girls here and them being so open to teach us, it’s really exciting,” she told 23 News.

These students want to run their own salons or work as traveling cosmetologists when they graduate, and with their training at Tricoci, they’ll be ready to cater to people of all backgrounds.

