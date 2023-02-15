‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development begins near Beloit casino site
Development begins near Beloit casino site
The man was found shot to death Saturday in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford.
Rockford police: 54-year-old man shot, killed in vehicle
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
2 trucks crashed along I-90 near marker 29 in Boone County.
WATCH: Video paints gruesome 2-vehicle crash along I-90 Monday night
Jefferson, 29, was found guilty Thursday in the 2021 death of David Young.
Loves Park man guilty of homicide in 2021 fentanyl death

Latest News

Alders gather to discuss the proposed street changes
City committee approves street changes to Rockford’s city market
Police said a man walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Police: Man stole cash from Girl Scout cookie stand
Police said a male walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Cash stolen from Girl Scout cookie stand
Authorities in Virginia said the bodies of two missing black labs were found on the side of the...
Sheriff ‘appalled’ after 2 stolen dogs found dead on side of road