Snow emergencies, closings and delays across the stateline Thursday

(WIFR) - Gusty winds and colder temperatures started Wednesday night bringing accumulating snow and potentially hazardous winds to the stateline.

The winter weather advisory sparked schools and businesses to issue closings and delays Thursday:

Roscoe - effective 3 a.m. through 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Cars should be removed from street parking throughout the snow event.

Poplar Grove - effective 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb, 16 until further notice. All vehicles will need to be moved from roadside parking for snowplows to clear the roads.

Cherry Valley - effective 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. The winter parking ordinance will lift once all streets have been cleared.

Freeport - effective 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 until 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb.18. Odd/even parking will be in effect.

Sterling - effective 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. No parking on snow routes and odd/even parking will be in effect.

Morrison - effective 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. through 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 or until snow is removed from all streets. No parking on snow routes, overnight parking during smow emergency.

South Beloit - effective 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 until 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. No street parking during snow removal. Odd/even parking will be suspended until streets are fully plowed.

Jo Daviess County offices, including the courthouse, will be closed Thursday due to winter weather.