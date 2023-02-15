Nothing Bundt Cakes to offer free Oreo bundlets March 6

Nothing Bundt Cakes Offering free Oreo bundtlets
Nothing Bundt Cakes Offering free Oreo bundtlets(Jessica Lynch)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST
(WIFR) - Northing Bundt Cakes is offering free Oreo cookies and creme bundtlet cakes for 111 lucky guests on March 6.

The classic white cake is baked with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

Nothing Bundt Cakes and Oreo announced a team-up earlier this month for Oreo’s 111th anniversary. The promotion kicks off at 11:11 a.m. on Monday, March 6. Guests will also have a chance to win one of 10 gift cards.

Also, fans who follow, comment and tag a friend on the Nothing Bundt Cakes promotional Instagram post for the event will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

