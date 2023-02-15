NIU honors lives lost 15 years after deadly shooting

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today, Northern Illinois University came together to share a moment of silence for the five lives lost during a school shooting in 2008. Family and friends stood close as they listened to the campus bell ring five times to represent each victim taken too soon.

Former student, Patrick Korellis, was in the room when the shooting occurred. He says it’s a day he will never forget.

“I didn’t know it was real at the time. Third fourth shot I finally realized it and got under my desk and I stayed there. Then he stopped shooting and someone shouted he’s reloading,” said Korellis.

Steve Lux, a professor at the time, says the university did its best to handle the situation carefully.

“I think they did everything right and spent a lot of time bringing in counselors, bringing in therapy dogs, bringing in just giving people space to deal with it,” said Lux.

The university released a statement and said days such as today are very difficult. However, current students can reach out to counseling services or the center for student assistance if they need a piece of comfort.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Development begins near Beloit casino site
Development begins near Beloit casino site
The man was found shot to death Saturday in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford.
Rockford police: 54-year-old man shot, killed in vehicle
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
2 trucks crashed along I-90 near marker 29 in Boone County.
WATCH: Video paints gruesome 2-vehicle crash along I-90 Monday night
Jefferson, 29, was found guilty Thursday in the 2021 death of David Young.
Loves Park man guilty of homicide in 2021 fentanyl death

Latest News

Lutheran takes BNC regular season crown in win vs. Rockford Christian
Byron, Winnebago girls basketball each dominate en route to regional final
Family and friends gather near Cole Hall where the shooting took place
NIU honors lives lost 15 years after deadly shooting
Alders gather to discuss the proposed street changes
City committee approves street changes to Rockford’s city market