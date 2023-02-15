NIU honors lives lost 15 years after deadly shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today, Northern Illinois University came together to share a moment of silence for the five lives lost during a school shooting in 2008. Family and friends stood close as they listened to the campus bell ring five times to represent each victim taken too soon.

Former student, Patrick Korellis, was in the room when the shooting occurred. He says it’s a day he will never forget.

“I didn’t know it was real at the time. Third fourth shot I finally realized it and got under my desk and I stayed there. Then he stopped shooting and someone shouted he’s reloading,” said Korellis.

Steve Lux, a professor at the time, says the university did its best to handle the situation carefully.

“I think they did everything right and spent a lot of time bringing in counselors, bringing in therapy dogs, bringing in just giving people space to deal with it,” said Lux.

The university released a statement and said days such as today are very difficult. However, current students can reach out to counseling services or the center for student assistance if they need a piece of comfort.

