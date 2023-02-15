Local Michigan State student speaks out after deadly campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WIFR) - A Rockford Boylan High School graduate is among the 50,000 Michigan State University students who are mourning the loss of three of their own after a gunman opened fire on campus Monday night.

Freshman William Thiede was in his room when his phone started erupting with notifications that an active shooter was on the loose.

Like others in his dorm, Thiede barricaded himself in his room, not knowing if anyone in Hubbard Hall would come face-to-face with a mass shooter.

“Just not knowing when this was going to end,” he explained, “was probably the most terrifying aspect of everything–not knowing when this was going to end, not knowing if we were going to be safe the whole time.”

Police say the gunman, 43-eyar-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, had no affiliation with the university, and believe the shooting unfolded at 8:30 p.m. Authorities say McRae killed two students in an academic building before gunning down the third victim as he moved toward the center of campus.

As the shooter moved toward Hubbard Hall, Thiede’s phone continued to chirp with alerts. He then heard the sound of gunshots 10 floors below and fellow students scrambling for safety.

“I kept hearing like thuds throughout the building,” he said, describing the sound of residents barricading themselves in their rooms. “So, that obviously like amped up my anxiety.”

Thiede and his girlfriend, who’s also from Rockford, left campus Tuesday morning. They plan to spend the next few days in Rockford to mourn, and process everything they experienced.

Police say McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a three-hour standoff.

Michigan State officials announced Tuesday afternoon that the campus will remain closed until Monday.

