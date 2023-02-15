Gusty winds to dominate Wednesday ahead of next winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It had been a nice, lengthy (at least by February terms) quiet stretch of weather in the Stateline, but that has changed in a big way Tuesday.

Clouds and a wind-driven rain have made for a rather dreary Valentine’s day, and those are just the first of several weather related obstacles our area will face over the next 48 hours.

Though the heaviest of the rains are behind us, a few lingering showers can’t be ruled out the rest of the evening and overnight. The big story then becomes the wind, which has become increasingly noticeable as our Tuesday has progressed. Already, gusts in excess of 40mph have been reported in some spots.

Winds have already been clocked at 41mph in Rochelle Tuesday, and stronger winds are to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If anything, the wind is to only become stronger overnight and through the first half of Wednesday. Recognizing the possibility of gusts potentially reaching 50mph at times, the National Weather Service has pulled the trigger in hoisting a Wind Advisory for a sizable chunk of the Stateline through midday Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory takes hold at 3:00 Wednesday morning and lasts through noon, as winds may gust up to 50mph. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate the first half of the day Wednesday, though it remains distinctly possible that partial sunshine makes an appearance for part of the afternoon before clouds return once again by early evening. Temperatures are to top out in the middle 40s early in the day, but will slowly fall in the afternoon as the winds shift back to the west and possibly the northwest.

Clouds are to remain locked in early Wednesday, though dry conditions are likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Partial sunshine will try to emerge during the afternoon hours Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever sun we do see Wednesday afternoon will give way to clouds again by Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Wednesday night, attention will turn to our next potent storm system which will be on approach from the southwest. Unlike Tuesday’s storm that has brought us all rain, it’s becoming increasingly likely this next system is to come as all snow in our neck of the woods. With it becoming increasingly likely that snow falls for a period of several hours Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Carroll, Ogle, and Whiteside Counties for Thursday.

It’s important to note that while Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties are not in this watch as of this article’s writing, it’s nearly certain those counties will find themselves under some sort of winter weather alert by Wednesday morning, and the same may hold true for Lee and DeKalb Counties as well.

A Winter Storm Watch has issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Carroll, Ogle, and Whiteside Counties for Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s, without a doubt, growing clarity in the details surrounding this storm’s evolution, though we can’t set anything in stone just yet. With there being more snow and less (perhaps no) mixed precipitation, the threat for higher accumulations has risen. With that said, we don’t see this as being the mother lode of all storms. The Tuesday night assessment from this perch rates this as a middle of the road type of event. It’s likely to impact travel, perhaps significantly at times. However, there are elements missing that an all-out blizzard or crippling winter storm would possess.

This doesn't appear to be a backbreaking snow event, though it could produce rather significant snowfall accumulations. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow’s to overspread the area during the early morning hours Thursday, which will likely play at least some role in the morning commute. Once snow begins, it’s to fall with little, if any interruption well into the afternoon, not tapering off to flurries until dinnertime or very shortly thereafter. It’s entirely possible the evening commute may see impacts as well. Furthermore, with gusty winds likely to be in place, and this snow being lighter and more fluffy in nature, blowing and drifting is a potential concern.

Snow's to become more widespread in the hours leading up to sunrise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow's to be falling over virtually the entire region come noon Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow should wind down fairly quickly Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for accumulations, while far from set in stone, we’re starting to get an initial idea of how much snow may come down, enough so that we can provide what we feel to be a reasonable first approximation. The current thought is that our area’s on track to receive between 2″ and 6″ of snow Thursday. It should be noted that the corridor that sees the heaviest snow, currently illustrated in the darkest blue, may, and likely will shift somewhat either north or south between now and Thursday, so we shouldn’t be locking that in just yet. But it is safe to say that, over the vast majority of the area, between 2″ and 6″ of snow are a good bet. Areas south of Interstate 88 are, as of now, less likely to see any significant accumulations, though it’s too early to sound the all clear just yet.

The initial thought is that between 2" and 6" of snow will come down Thursday. Where exactly the heaviest corridor sets up remains to be seen. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All in all, the situation, while much more clear compared to just 24 hours ago, is still fluid, and further attention to the details will be warranted. Rest assured we’re monitoring this like a hawk, and will continue to keep you apprised of any revisions.

