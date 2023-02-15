FIRST ALERT: WINTER STORM TOMORROW

Several Inches of Snow Likely
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Extremely windy to start this Wednesday with peak wind gusts up to the 50 MPH range. Temperatures will fall from the upper 40′s to the upper 30′s by late afternoon. Down to the 20′s tonight. Snow begins tomorrow 4 - 6 AM and continues during the day. 4 - 8″ of blowing snow is likely. Highs tomorrow around 30. It turns cold the end of the week with a warmup back in play for Saturday and Sunday.

