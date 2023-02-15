Communities declare snow emergencies, closings ahead of winter weather

Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Gusty winds and colder temperatures are expected Wednesday night, bringing a forecasted 4-8 inches of snow to the stateline.

The winter weather advisory has communities issuing snow emergency declarations ahead of Thursday to prepare residents for what’s coming up.

  • Freeport - effective 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 until 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb.18. Odd/even parking will be in effect.
  • Sterling - effective 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. No parking on snow routes and odd/even parking will be in effect.

