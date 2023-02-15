City committee approves street changes to Rockford’s city market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This year’s city market will look a little different after business owners push city leaders to make a change.

“The leadership with the river district, the business owners, our city staff and the police actually got together and arbitrated this and put forward a plan that seems to satisfy everyone’s needs,” said Alderperson Tim Durkee.

Last year, business owners said they saw a loss in revenue due to certain street blockages.

“Businesses downtown are small boutique sort of businesses where you know that may be the only income or the primary income for a family,” said Alderperson Mark Bonne.

Therefore, the code and regulation committee approved the new proposed street locations, adding additional space but leaving certain areas open for people to access businesses.

Rockford city market is held every Friday beginning May 19 to September 29.

