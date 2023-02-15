Byron man gets 14 years for sharing images of child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Byron, Ill. man was handed down a 14-year federal prison sentence Wednesday for transportation of child pornography.

Oscar Flores-Vazquez, 51, pled guilty earlier this year to one count of knowingly transporting images of child sex abuse in June 2018.

A U.S. Northern Illinois District judge also ordered Flores-Vazquez to pay $8,750 in restitution to some of the victims involved.

The Byron man admitted in his plea agreement that he used an app on his computer to allow others, including an undercover officer, to access files on his computer that contained the images. He also admitted to possessing more than 600 digital images of child sex abuse.

Flores-Vazquez was taken into custody on August 28, 2018 to the Winnebago County jail.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.