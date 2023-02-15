AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation

One person faces several felony charges.
Drug arrest made(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is behind bars after community tips about local drug deals spark an investigation.

Juvenal Jaimes-Espinoza, 47, was arrested Monday, Feb. 13 after the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on the 800 block of South Johnson Avenue in Rockford.

Deputies recovered an AR-15 rifle and four loaded handguns from the property, along with a significant amount of cocaine and cannabis.

Espinoza faces several felony charges including possession of a firearm with defaced serial number and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. He’s currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.

