AR-15, narcotics found in Rockford home during investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is behind bars after community tips about local drug deals spark an investigation.

Juvenal Jaimes-Espinoza, 47, was arrested Monday, Feb. 13 after the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on the 800 block of South Johnson Avenue in Rockford.

Deputies recovered an AR-15 rifle and four loaded handguns from the property, along with a significant amount of cocaine and cannabis.

Espinoza faces several felony charges including possession of a firearm with defaced serial number and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. He’s currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.

