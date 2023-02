ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers likely after 1 this afternoon with southerly winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH. Rain wraps up tonight around 10 PM. Middle 40′s to start tomorrow with rather cloudy skies. Snow likely late Wednesday night and Thursday. Several inches of accumulation expected at this time. Turning cold for Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.