WATCH: Video paints gruesome 2-vehicle crash along I-90 Monday night

(WIFR) - 2 trucks are mangled after a collision along I-90 Monday night, near mile marker 29, east of Garden Prairie Road in Boone county.

Video from the Boone County Fire Protection District #2 shows the first truck, which appears to be towing a car on the back, was rear-ended by another commercial truck.

23 News spoke with Brian Kunce with Fire Protection District #2. He says the 2 occupants of the first truck were sent to the hospital for minor injures, as well as the sole occupant of the second truck.

Cleanup of the crash is ongoing. Further details of the crash is under investigation.

