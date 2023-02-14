Sweeten your Valentine’s Day at these Rockford restaurants

Valentine's Day is Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day is Feb. 14.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a good meal with your special someone. Here are some local favorites boasting a little something extra on their Valentine’s Day menus:

Whether your date desires surf and turf or a heart-shaped pizza, Lino’s will surly satisfy with its Valentine’s Day dinner offers:

Looking for a side of entertainment with your table fare? Check out GreenFire Restaurant:

Franchesco’s pulls out all the stops on Valentine’s Day, with a rose given to every woman who dines in on the holiday:

Those looking for an over-the-top kind of Valentine’s Day experience can reserve a three-course dinner for two at The Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge located at Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront :

And if you’re planning to celebrate this weekend, here are some special offerings from Octane in downtown Rockford:

