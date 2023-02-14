Strange lights stir up local chatter in the stateline

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - A line of strange lights seen in the sky Monday night has locals asking a lot of questions.

Reports started pouring in just after 7 p.m. Monday about a perfect line of lights floating over northern Illinois—sparking talk about UFO’s, Chinese spy balloons and other possibilities.

The conversation over what the lights could be isn’t far-fetched.

The recent downing of four aerial devices by U.S. warplanes has Americans on a national level wondering about everything and anything flying in the sky.

So what are the lights and what is their purpose? They’re actually SpaceX Starlink satellites launched Sunday night, and are visible across the globe.

According to the Starlink webpage, the satellites goal is to provide “High-speed, low-latency broadband internet in remote and rural locations across the globe.”

So, the unidentified perfect line of lights seen floating across the stateline Monday night is, essentially, a giant Wi-Fi transmitter.

