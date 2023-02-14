Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser

Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the cold on the side of the road.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Police in Alaska gave a ride to an unusual passenger after a concerned resident called them about the animal’s exposure to the cold weather.

The Anchorage Police Department made a Facebook post saying they picked up a pig in the Fairview area. They said someone saw the animal standing on the side of the road and that he “looked cold.”

“We’re all familiar with refrigerated bacon, we just never thought we’d respond to a call for service related to that topic,” the department said in the post.

Officers said they promptly drove the pig, whose name is Elvis Pigsly, back home to his owners.

The officers also said Elvis was quite friendly.

The department said the incident was similar to another that took place nearly a year ago when they received a call for a turkey attempting to make its way into a convenience store.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was found shot to death Saturday in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford.
Rockford police: 54-year-old man shot, killed in vehicle
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Jefferson, 29, was found guilty Thursday in the 2021 death of David Young.
Loves Park man guilty of homicide in 2021 fentanyl death
2 trucks crashed along I-90 near marker 29 in Boone County.
WATCH: Video paints gruesome 2-vehicle crash along I-90 Monday night

Latest News

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says
A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate...
Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Slain students were ‘incredibly loved,’ ‘tremendous’ leaders
Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff presser on unidentified flying objects...
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long time.”