Oh, Baby! Ogle County Sheriff’s Office sees employee baby boom

Staff members at the Ogle County Sheriff's Office welcomed 10 babies to their families over the...
Staff members at the Ogle County Sheriff's Office welcomed 10 babies to their families over the last seven months.(Erica Holloway | The White Lotus Photography)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - “We couldn’t be happier to present the newest members of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office family,” a post on social media reads.

Department employees welcomed 10 babies to their families over the last seven months. They shared a group photograph of the new team members Tuesday on Facebook, taken by Erica Holloway of The White Lotus Photography in Paw Paw, Ill.

“Huge thank you to The White Lotus Photography for such an amazing job.”

