Oh, Baby! Ogle County Sheriff’s Office sees employee baby boom

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - “We couldn’t be happier to present the newest members of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office family,” a post on social media reads.

Department employees welcomed 10 babies to their families over the last seven months. They shared a group photograph of the new team members Tuesday on Facebook, taken by Erica Holloway of The White Lotus Photography in Paw Paw, Ill.

“Huge thank you to The White Lotus Photography for such an amazing job.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.