Harlem’s Jermarrion Simmons signs to bowl at Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite winning a high school national championship with Harlem along with a runner-up finish as an individual at the 2022 IHSA State Tournament, Jermarrion Simmons didn’t plan to bowl beyond high school. But after a top-four team finish at state in 2023 and a top-20 individual finish, Simmons knew he had more to prove.

“My last shot at state, I knew that then, when we didn’t win, I said this is who I am, I got to win I got to give back to the program and community that has given so much and going to a program like Rock Valley myself, going there with all the success that I’ve had you can’t stop that, and I’m excited for that,” Simmons said.

On Monday, the Harlem senior signed his letter of intent to bowl at Rock Valley College for the next two years, where he’ll join the reigning NJCAA National Champions. The Husky is a part of another primarily local class going to RVC next year as Hononegah’s Logan Moore and Christian Bauer will also head to Rock Valley this fall.

