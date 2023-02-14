First of two potent storm systems to arrive in the Stateline Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve enjoyed an award-winning stretch of weather over the past several days. Sun-splashed skies have become the norm, and mild temperatures have also been a common theme.

While mild temperatures are here to stay for at least another few days, the pattern does look to turn considerably more unsettled beginning Tuesday, as the first of two potent storm systems takes aim on the Stateline.

We’ll start our Tuesday on a dry note, though considerable cloudiness is expected to be in place.

Showers will be on approach as the morning progresses, and as we draw closer to the noon hour, a few scattered showers can’t be ruled out.

Showers are to become heavier and more widespread as the afternoon progresses. Despite the rather gloomy nature of the day, temperatures are likely to surge into the lower and even middle 50s on the heels of a gusty southerly wind, which will blow, at times up to 40mph.

Breaks in the action are likely to occur Tuesday evening, though we’ll keep a chance for rain in the forecast through the midnight hour, after which things will start to dry out.

Wednesday’s to be a dry day, at least during the daytime hours. We’ll start the day with clouds, though mixed sunshine may emerge by the mid to late afternoon hours. As winds shift to the west and then northwest, temperatures will drop modestly compared to Tuesday. Wednesday’s highs will still be on the mild side, though, as temperatures are ticketed for the middle to upper 40s.

Our next weather maker then takes aim on the region late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This one’s had our interest piqued for quite some time, as it’s exhibited the potential of placing more wintry weather in our area.

Our read on this storm’s evolution remains largely unchanged, except for the fact that the prospects for accumulating snow appear to be on the rise. Precipitation is likely to commence as a rain/snow mixture, though a somewhat faster change to snow is becoming increasingly likely by midday Thursday or very shortly thereafter. Snow will continue to fall for a fairly extended window of time, and it’s quite possible, if not likely, that accumulations are to take place.

It’d still be premature to place numbers on an accumulation forecast, due to a wide variety of factors, not the least of which being the distance in time from the storm’s arrival, as well as the warm ground upon which the snow is to fall. With that said, it does look increasingly likely that we’ll need to reach for our shovels Thursday.

Much colder air is to follow Friday, though for a very short amount of time. Friday’s highs in the 20s are to be replaced by 40s as early as Saturday.

