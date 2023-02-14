Development begins near Beloit casino site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New developments are in the works around where the Ho-Chunk Nation will break ground on a $405 million casino this spring.

One of those developments is a multi-unit strip mall at the corner of Willowbrook and State Line roads that will be anchored by Pinnon Meats. Pinnon was approved to construct the building at the Feb. 6 meeting of the Beloit City Council.

“The city has been very welcoming and enthusiastic about us,” said Pinnon owner, Jason Turner. “Beloit is a great place to have a small business or any business.”

City officials say they welcome the development with open arms.

“Our residents definitely want more retail,” said Beloit Economic Development Director Drew Pennington. “And that’s why we prioritize finding a site where we can create some retail space that will complement the casino.”

Turner said the strip mall will not occupy the entire 4.2-acre property. He says the remaining land could be saved for another project once the area, a soon-to-be booming shopping district, starts filing up.

“We think that (the) Willowbrook corridor is going to be built up over the next several years,” he said. “So, we are excited to just be right there, casino or no casino.”

Turner plans to close on the property in May. He’s paying $10,000 per acre for the city-owned land.

Pinnon currently owns three Beloit-area locations. Turner purchased the business in 2013 from Rick Pinnon, the former owner of the Rockford store. The Rockford and the Beloit stores are no longer affiliated.

Planned for the corner of Willowbrook and Colley roads, Ho-Chunk Gaming Beloit is expected to feature 2,200 slot machines, 50 table games and a 300-room hotel.

