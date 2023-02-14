CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was found shot to death Saturday in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford.
Rockford police: 54-year-old man shot, killed in vehicle
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Jefferson, 29, was found guilty Thursday in the 2021 death of David Young.
Loves Park man guilty of homicide in 2021 fentanyl death
2 trucks crashed along I-90 near marker 29 in Boone County.
WATCH: Video paints gruesome 2-vehicle crash along I-90 Monday night

Latest News

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Aalayah Eastmond, Parkland school shooting survivor
Parkland survivor: “Don’t wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”
Parkland survivor: “Don't wait until you are the one that has gun violence knocking on your door”