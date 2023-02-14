Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was found shot to death Saturday in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford.
Rockford police: 54-year-old man shot, killed in vehicle
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Development begins near Beloit casino site
Jefferson, 29, was found guilty Thursday in the 2021 death of David Young.
Loves Park man guilty of homicide in 2021 fentanyl death
The crash happened Monday morning at AW Anderson Agency, 6464 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park, Ill.
Car crashes through window at Loves Park insurance agency

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks to National Association of Counties
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Turkey’s president announces 35,418 deaths in last week’s earthquake
Strange lights stir up local chatter in the stateline
Strange lights stir up local chatter in the stateline
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
AP source: Biden to name Brainard to head Economic Council