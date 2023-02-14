Applications open for Stephenson Co. youth diversion grants

Kids playing
Kids playing(Photo credit: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nonprofits with programs to help at-risk youth get on the right track can apply for funding through Stephenson County.

The Stephenson County Board Court Services Committee is offering grants for organizations that engage with at-risk youths. Funding for the program comes from a $5 youth diversion fee paid by people convicted of criminal or traffic violations.

The focus is to uplift kids who may not have other alternatives and to keep them engaged in positive action.

Applications are available on the Stephenson County Board website here. The application deadline is 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 8, Stephenson County reports a total of 53 juveniles involved in the court system—34 of which are on probation.

