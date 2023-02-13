Workweek to start dry, mild, but much more active pattern looms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to find to find any complaints whatsoever when it comes to the weather we enjoyed this past weekend.

Fresh off a 46° sun-splashed Saturday, things got even better Sunday, as temperatures surged all the way up to 52°!

We’ve got another winner in store Monday, though some changes are in the offing thereafter. Bright sunshine will take us from start to finish on Monday, and having the benefit of a mild start to the day, temperatures are ticketed for the upper 40s to near 50°.

Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few clouds will begin to roll in overnight into early Tuesday, and come sunrise Tuesday, we’re to expect at least a partly cloudy sky.

Mixed sunshine is possible early Tuesday, though clouds will quickly increase. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once we reach the lunchtime hour Tuesday, rain is poised to move in from the southwest, and we’re to expect wet weather for a good portion of our Valentine’s Day afternoon. Despite the cloudiness and wet weather expected, temperatures are still likely to reach into the lower 50s over most, if not all of the area.

Rain will begin to knock on our doorstep around midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers will continue for much of the afternoon on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will begin to lift out of the area early Tuesday evening, though a second round is possible later on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break in the action is expected for a part of Tuesday evening, though a second round of more scattered showers may lift through the area later in the evening or overnight.

A second, more scattered round of showers may pass through Tuesday evening or overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to be a quiet one, at least during the daytime hours, and temperatures are again to reach the middle and upper 40s.

Clouds return Wednesday night, and precipitation appears likely to arrive by early Thursday. The early read on this system is that it’s to bring a wintry mix of rain and snow early Thursday, though a change over to snow appears to be a good bet as the day goes on, and there could be several hours during which snow will fall. Eventually, snow’s to wind down and eventually come to an end Thursday night. Seeing snow accumulate here appears to be a respectable bet, though at this distance in time, it’d be a fool’s errand to speculate on just how much snow may fall. Refinements to that aspect of the forecast are to come in the days ahead.

It's likely we see a mix of rain and snow develop sometime early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday afternoon, our wintry mix will have become snow areawide. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will continue through at least part of Thursday night before diminishing to flurries overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Accumulations do appear to be a solid bet, though specifically how much snow comes down remains uncertain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s certain is that things are to turn much colder in the system’s wake, as a lobe of arctic air is to pay us a visit. Highs on Friday aren’t to get out of the 20s, snapping what will have been a 12 day streak of above normal temperatures. The chill, however, is to be short-lived, as 40s are to pay a return visit as soon as Saturday.

