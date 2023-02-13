Sunny and clear skies with temperatures in the mid-40s before rain cools us down

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday is set to be a sunny day with not a cloud in sight and highs reaching the mid-40s.

Sunny skies and mild weather seem to be the hot topic recently, but unfortunately it looks like we are going to lose that rather quickly.

Monday’s sunny skies could make for a great day to take a walk along the Rock River, go on a hike at any local forest preserves or visit the Sinnissippi Park where the snow sculpting competition just took place. These are just some of the activities that you could part take in on this beautiful day.

Sunny and clear day.
Sunny and clear day.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As we make our way into Tuesday though, rain will roll in bringing a possible storm in its wake. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected along with very heavy rain.

Lots of rain expected over the next couple of days.
Lots of rain expected over the next couple of days.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

