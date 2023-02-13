Some things are bigger than basketball for Harlem’s girls’ basketball team

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Every year members of the Harlem girls’ basketball team choose a mantra. This season it was “With each other and for each other”.

This was in part to honor their late teammate Abbi MacGregor who was heading into her senior year before she tragically passed away last summer from a brain tumor.

“We love the MacGregor’s we love the family and we’re going to do something to like make sure she’s a part of what we’re doing,” says girls’ basketball Head Coach Beth Meyer.

Abbi’s former teammates and coaches can’t help but smile when talking about her. They describe her as outgoing and that didn’t change as she dealt with severe headaches.

“I tried to like keep up tabs and like, make sure she was okay, but it happened really fast, and I wasn’t really prepared for everything that would come,” says Brooklynn Brien, one of Abbi’s former teammates.

Abbi participated in three sports at Harlem and considered dropping a sport her senior year but each of those teams wanted her to still be part of their season. Every player on the team rotated games to wear number 30, Abbi’s number. Each player also wore a patch on their own jerseys during every game.

“It gave me like, a purpose to play. That I was no longer just playing for enjoyment and for myself but to finish what we started together,” says Paige Stovall, who is also one of Abbi’s former teammates.

“It just seemed like so natural just to be like the four of us. Three is just weird,” says Brien.

Head Coach Beth Meyer says some things are bigger than basketball and it’s important for the team to come together and look to each other for support during this difficult time.

“As soon as you hit the door it’s like you’ll leave everything else behind. These are kids, they’re not leaving everything behind, like their life is still their life,” says Beyer. “I tell my kids all the time. Like I love you. I’m proud of you.”

Harlem’s first regional playoff game will be at 7:30 Monday night at east high school in Rockford against Hampshire.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow appoints Elizabeth Russell to the position of 911 Division...
Rockford Fire Department appoints, promotes 12 to leadership team
Photo of the balloon release
YMCA release balloons for a four-year-old who passed from cancer
The 26-year-old was killed during a shooting, crash in Rockford Wednesday morning.
Remembering Josh Ewing: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’

Latest News

The Hononegah Indians claim their 13th straight conference title at the NIC-10 Conference...
East’s Taylor sets every NIC-10 individual Record, Hononegah wins 13th straight title
Hononegah and Harlem go 1st and 2nd respectively in the Dundee-Crown girls’ bowling Sectional...
Girls’ bowling: Hononegah Sectional Champions, Harlem also advances to state
Stateline Slam - February 4th recap PART ONE
Stateline Slam 2-10
Hononegah looks for NIC-10 sweep in regular season finale vs. Jefferson
Hononegah looks for NIC-10 sweep in regular season finale vs. Jefferson