Some things are bigger than basketball for Harlem’s girls’ basketball team

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Every year members of the Harlem girls’ basketball team choose a mantra. This season it was “With each other and for each other”.

This was in part to honor their late teammate Abbi MacGregor who was heading into her senior year before she tragically passed away last summer from a brain tumor.

“We love the MacGregor’s we love the family and we’re going to do something to like make sure she’s a part of what we’re doing,” says girls’ basketball Head Coach Beth Meyer.

Abbi’s former teammates and coaches can’t help but smile when talking about her. They describe her as outgoing and that didn’t change as she dealt with severe headaches.

“I tried to like keep up tabs and like, make sure she was okay, but it happened really fast, and I wasn’t really prepared for everything that would come,” says Brooklynn Brien, one of Abbi’s former teammates.

Abbi participated in three sports at Harlem and considered dropping a sport her senior year but each of those teams wanted her to still be part of their season. Every player on the team rotated games to wear number 30, Abbi’s number. Each player also wore a patch on their own jerseys during every game.

“It gave me like, a purpose to play. That I was no longer just playing for enjoyment and for myself but to finish what we started together,” says Paige Stovall, who is also one of Abbi’s former teammates.

“It just seemed like so natural just to be like the four of us. Three is just weird,” says Brien.

Head Coach Beth Meyer says some things are bigger than basketball and it’s important for the team to come together and look to each other for support during this difficult time.

“As soon as you hit the door it’s like you’ll leave everything else behind. These are kids, they’re not leaving everything behind, like their life is still their life,” says Beyer. “I tell my kids all the time. Like I love you. I’m proud of you.”

Harlem’s first regional playoff game will be at 7:30 Monday night at east high school in Rockford against Hampshire.

