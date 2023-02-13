Rockford 15-year-old faces first-degree murder in 7th Avenue shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old boy is arrested Tuesday night after being charged with the murder of 54-year-old Miguel Perez.

The boy was found on the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue in Rockford and is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged in the shooting after Perez was found dead inside of his car.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Perez was parked on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford. He was reportedly waiting for his family, who neighbors say are Jehovah’s Witnesses that were reaching out to people in the area.

Neighbors also described a white vehicle that passed by as shots were fired. During an investigation, police determined the boy as a suspect.

No word yet on when the boy is due in court.

