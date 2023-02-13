Rockford 15-year-old charged in 7th Avenue murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old boy is in police custody Monday after a 54-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Rockford.

The boy faces first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside of his car parked on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford.

Neighbors told police the man and his family are Jehovah’s Witnesses and were reaching out to people in the area at the time. They also described a white vehicle that passed by as shots were fired.

During an investigation, police determined the boy as a suspect.

The victim has not been named at this time.

Anyone with further information on the shooting can call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

