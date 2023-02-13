Man found guilty for Loves Park fentanyl death

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has been found guilty of Drug Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance after two years.

Rashaun Octavius Jefferson was found guilty on Thursday, January 19 of this year.

This comes a few years after an adult male, David Young, was rushed to the hospital after the Loves Park Police Department found him unresponsive because of a suspected drug overdose. Young was determined to be brain dead and died that day.

His cause of death was determined to be the result of adverse effects of fentanyl given to him by Jefferson.

Jefferson’s case is set for a status hearing on February 28 of this year at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

