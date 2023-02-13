Loves Park man guilty of homicide in 2021 fentanyl death

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is found guilty of drug-induced homicide after two years.

Rashaun Octavius Jefferson, 29 was convicted Thursday, Jan. 19 in the 2021 fentanyl death of David Young.

Police found Young on Nov. 18, 2021 unresponsive in a residence on Park Ridge Road in Loves Park. He was later determined to be brain dead at a nearby hospital.

An autopsy showed that Young died of a fentanyl drug overdose.

Jefferson was also convicted of delivery of a controlled substance. He is due back in court on Feb. 28 for a status hearing at the Winnebago County courthouse.

