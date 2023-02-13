Local group hosts gun violence prevention forum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford is no stranger to gun violence and it’s increasingly affecting the youth. That’s why the Rockford League of Women Voters decided to host a gun prevention forum to learn how the community can get involved and end this cycle of violence.

“Seeing kids as young as 10 and 12 with guns, how is this possible? It’s a problem the community needs to come together to solve,” said League of Women Voters Vice President Jo Minor.

Minor believes it’s up to the community to step in and show the youth there’s more to life than violence because all it takes is one bullet to end a life.

“It’s the economic problems in this community; it’s the violent problems in this community. Kids are exposed to this on a daily basis. We need to stop as adults and see what we can do,” said Minor.

This was the second event in a series aimed at raising awareness of gun violence and existing programs. The league of women voters hopes to host the next event sometime in June.

