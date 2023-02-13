Illinois professionals, lawmakers weigh in on FOID repeal legislation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local lawmakers, Representative John Cabello (R) and Senator Andrew Chesney (R) claim the FOID Card act adds more confusion and financial strain to Illinoisans who want to buy a gun.

“It’s the number one phone call that our office gets on a daily basis is the FOID cards and the concealed carry,” said Chesney.

As a result, the two local leaders have filed similar legislation in the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives to repeal this law.

“I think that you’re gonna find over time, that the FOID card is gonna be ruled unconstitutional because you cannot charge a fee simply by exercising a right,” Chesney told 23 News.

However, Brian Fleming, owner of American Dream Firearm & Safety in DeKalb, says the process to get your FOID card is not hard at all.

“I can walk you through getting your FOID in, like I said, less than 45 seconds. All it is, is a link. You go to the Illinois State Police website, and click a link,” he said.

Fleming says the process works and doesn’t require any sort of adjustments.

“Individuals that break the law, they don’t have FOID cards, but they have guns. So why would you put more restraints on legal protections of firearms?” he points out.

But for lawmakers like Chesney, he thinks it breaks the basic rights all Americans have. He doesn’t think you should have to pay to own a gun, it’s a constitutional right.

“What we’re not in favor of is these high bars to exercise a constitutional right, which is really the problem the FOID card presents,” the 45th district Senator said.

Chesney believes that even though he and Cabello are in the minority in Springfield, they can sway some lawmakers on the other side of the aisle. 23 News contacted Democrats in the area to talk about the bills from their point of view, all were unavailable for comment.

Both measures in the House and Senate are pending assignment to specific committees. From there they will tentatively move to the floor.

