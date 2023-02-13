Car crashes through window at Loves Park insurance agency

The crash happened Monday morning at AW Anderson Agency, 6464 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park, Ill.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Loves Park insurance agency has significant damages Monday morning after a car crashed through its building.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at the AW Anderson Agency, 6464 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

No word on estimated damages to the business.

23 News will have more information on the crash as it is confirmed.

