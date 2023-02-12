YMCA release balloons for a four-year-old who passed from cancer

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends came together in Rockford to honor a young girl who recently lost her battle with cancer.

Aaliyah Foster was just four years old when she passed away from a rare brain tumor this past week. In her memory, the community came together to release balloons and set her beautiful spirit free at the YMCA’s Children Learning Center in Rockford, where Aaliyah was a student. People also gave donations in hopes of alleviating some of the financial burdens as Aaliyah’s family lays her to rest. Her mother describes her as someone who lit up everyone’s day.

“. she was loveable, she was nice, she liked to do a lot of stuff. she was just so sweet, so sweet i know a lot of people are going to miss her and I’m going to miss her so, so much,” said Lakayla Holt who is Aaliyah’s mother.

