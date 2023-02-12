Stateline residents enjoying the 40s with more mild weather to come

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures warmed up in the Stateline significantly today as we hit the 40s and experienced a beautifully sunny Saturday.

High’s today were in the mid-40s with barely any winds and no clouds in the sky. People were seen jogging, walking alongside others and just enjoying the “spring like” weather.

Mid-40s for the high today.
Mid-40s for the high today.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As the night grew, clouds remained not in sight leaving skies clear enough to look up and see the stars.

Sunday and Monday are going to follow in Saturday’s footsteps with the mild, sunny weather. Although Tuesday looks like it will cool us off with a day full of rain.

Sunny, clear and mild skies
Sunny, clear and mild skies(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Not a cloud in the sky.
Not a cloud in the sky.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Tuesday and Wednesday could bring rain.
Tuesday and Wednesday could bring rain.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 26-year-old was killed during a shooting, crash in Rockford Wednesday morning.
Remembering Josh Ewing: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’
Shooting
Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford
Janesville Kia is the only Kia and Hyundai store in the local market that currently carries the...
Janesville dealership rolls out anti-theft device for Kia and Hyundai vehicles
Arrest made
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and...
Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash

Latest News

Rain expected for late afternoon and overnight on Tuesday.
Skies stayed clear and sunny for Yeti Fest attendees, temperatures to hit 50s soon
Sunshine dominates Friday, but northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the lower 30s.
Sunshine, seasonable temperatures to return Friday
Slushy Snowfall Today
Slushy Snowfall Today
It appears as though a transition to snow will occur between 8:00 and 10:00 Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to bring heavy rain for most, but significant snows for some