Stateline residents enjoying the 40s with more mild weather to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures warmed up in the Stateline significantly today as we hit the 40s and experienced a beautifully sunny Saturday.

High’s today were in the mid-40s with barely any winds and no clouds in the sky. People were seen jogging, walking alongside others and just enjoying the “spring like” weather.

Mid-40s for the high today. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As the night grew, clouds remained not in sight leaving skies clear enough to look up and see the stars.

Sunday and Monday are going to follow in Saturday’s footsteps with the mild, sunny weather. Although Tuesday looks like it will cool us off with a day full of rain.

Sunny, clear and mild skies (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Not a cloud in the sky. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tuesday and Wednesday could bring rain. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

