Rockford police: 54-year-old man shot, killed in vehicle

The man was found shot to death Saturday in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday on Rockford’s southeast side.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue, where the victim was found dead in his vehicle.

Witnesses told police that they saw the victim sitting in his vehicle while his family members, who neighbors believe are Jehova’s Witnesses, were canvassing the neighborhood. They also told police that they saw a shot fire at the man’s car from a passing, white vehicle.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirmed that the vehicle in question could be linked to a shooting suspect.

“This is roughly the second homicide that we’ve had within a week at 11:00 in the morning,” Redd said. “I’m not going to change my words, I’ve talked about it before. This gun violence is absolutely ridiculous. I’ve got detectives that are working around the clock.”

Rockford police say the investigation is very active adn more details will be released at a later date.

