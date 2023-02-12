Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado

Officer Julian Becerra with the Fountain Police Department passed away Saturday from his injuries.
By Jack Heeke, Aaron Vitatoe and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Fountain police officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra died of his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs more than a week earlier.

Becerra was a part of the department’s K-9 unit.

He fell 40 feet from a bridge in Colorado Springs on the night of Feb. 2 while pursuing a a carjacking suspect.

Fountain Police shared the update Saturday, which reads: “It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department.”

The police department said the family requests privacy.

Foutain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 23
Foutain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 23(Jack Heeke)

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

