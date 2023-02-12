Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side that officials say happened just before eleven am Saturday.

Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.

“This is roughly the second homicide that we’ve had within a week at 11 o’clock in the morning, and I’m not going to change my words, I’ve talked about it before. this gun violence is absolutely ridiculous. I’ve got detectives that are working around the clock,” said Redd.

We will update you with more information as it comes.

